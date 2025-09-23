$41.380.13
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
11:29 AM • 5876 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 29223 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 27871 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 30137 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 45361 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 46697 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 43486 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 67984 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 69891 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
All decisions will be made in real time: Rutte on NATO's readiness to shoot down Russian planes over Alliance territory

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that decisions on the use of force against aircraft or drones violating the Alliance's airspace will be made based on intelligence data regarding the level of threat. He noted that NATO will respond proportionally, but will not always immediately shoot down aircraft.

All decisions will be made in real time: Rutte on NATO's readiness to shoot down Russian planes over Alliance territory

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the Alliance will not always shoot down Russian aircraft that violate the airspace of member countries. However, decisions on the use of force against aircraft or drones will be made based on intelligence data about the level of threat they may pose. Rutte made this statement during a press conference, as reported by UNN.

Details

Since no immediate threat was assessed in this case, there was no need to shoot down the aircraft. And, of course, we will always ensure that we respond proportionately. But if necessary, you can be sure that we will do everything necessary to protect our cities, our people, our infrastructure. But that's how it works. It doesn't mean that we will always immediately shoot down aircraft. As I said, we will assess the situation in real time based on all available intelligence, based on clear criteria.

- said Rutte.

Recall

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that there was no need to shoot down MiG aircraft that flew into Estonia and stayed there for 12 minutes, as they did not pose an immediate threat.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
State Border of Ukraine
Mark Rutte
NATO
Estonia