All because of the ad with Reagan: Trump stopped trade talks with Canada

US President Donald Trump halted negotiations with Canada on October 23. The reason was an advertisement published by the Premier of Ontario, which contained excerpts from Ronald Reagan's 1987 speech.

All because of the ad with Reagan: Trump stopped trade talks with Canada

US President Donald Trump announced the cessation of negotiations with Canada. This happened on the evening of October 23, due to a commercial, reports UNN with reference to Associated Press.

Details

The video in question features excerpts from a 1987 speech by Ronald Reagan, then the Republican President of the United States. He criticized customs tariffs on foreign goods. He also called them harmful to "every American worker and consumer" and "causing fierce trade wars."

The video was published on his social media page "X" by the Premier of the Canadian province of Ontario, Doug Ford.

It's official: Ontario's new campaign in the US has been launched. We will use all means available to us and will never stop resisting American tariffs on Canada.

 - the post reads.

Trump's reaction was swift: on his Truth Social page, he stated that all trade negotiations with Canada had been terminated. He added that the Presidential Foundation and the Ronald Reagan Institute did not authorize the Canadian side to use fragments of Reagan's 1987 speech.

Earlier, UNN reported that Canada terminated the contract with Armatec Survivability for the repair of 25 decommissioned armored personnel carriers for Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

