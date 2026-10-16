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Alina Filipovych has won the world title in freestyle wrestling for the second time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

Ukrainian wrestler Alina Filipovych won gold at the World Freestyle Wrestling Championships for the second time. Previously, she had won at the World Championships among cadets and under-23 athletes.

Alina Filipovych has won the world title in freestyle wrestling for the second time

Ukrainian wrestler Alina Filipovych won gold at the World Wrestling Championships and became world champion for the second time in her career. The Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine reported this, UNN writes.

Alina Filipovych is a two-time world champion in wrestling

- the statement reads.

It is noted that the Ukrainian wrestler won the gold medal and became world champion for the second time. Previously, Alina won gold at the 2021 World Cadet Championships and at the 2024 U23 World Championships.

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