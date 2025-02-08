Alert in Kyiv and regions: the enemy has launched drones

In the evening of February 8, an air alert was declared in Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine. The reason for the signal was the threat of the use of attack drones. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA).

Details

On Saturday, February 08, at 21:22, KCMA reported a threat of enemy drone attacks.

An air raid alert has been sounded in Kyiv due to the threat of enemy attack drones. Kyiv residents are asked to go to shelters and stay there until the air raid is over - the post says.

According to the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, as of 21:22, enemy UAVs were spotted moving in the region, and air defense is being deployed in the area.

The KCMA called for people to stay in shelters and observe information silence.

They are already working in our defense: Zelensky on Mirage aircraft