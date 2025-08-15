$41.450.06
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War

Kyiv • UNN

 • 868 views

The United States is considering imposing sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil to force Russia to end the war in Ukraine. These measures are aimed at cutting the Kremlin's energy revenues if negotiations fail.

Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War

The US is considering imposing sanctions against Russian oil companies Rosneft and Lukoil to force dictator Vladimir Putin to stop the war in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

US sanctions against the two Russian oil giants will aim to cut the Kremlin's energy revenues if the Trump-Putin meeting does not lead to progress.

Other possibilities include additional restrictions on Moscow's shadow fleet of oil tankers and additional duties for buyers of Russian oil, including China.

At the same time, Bloomberg sources warn that the implementation of any measures may be gradual. Trump previously stated that he prefers duties over sanctions, as he considers them more effective, the publication says.

It is also reported that the threat of further sanctions is part of the US negotiating tactics ahead of the summit to demonstrate the administration's readiness to increase pressure on Russia.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that natural gas prices in Europe fell to their lowest level since May amid a meeting between the US president and the Russian dictator in Alaska.

Yevhen Ustimenko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Oil
Alaska
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
Europe
China
United States
Ukraine