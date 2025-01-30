Airplane crash in Washington: last seconds of dispatchers' conversation captured on audio

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 45245 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 77070 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 104356 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107543 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 126108 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102872 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131469 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103652 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113358 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116951 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets
February 28, 07:13 AM • 100246 views

February 28, 07:13 AM • 100246 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring
February 28, 07:34 AM • 30894 views

February 28, 07:34 AM • 30894 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 114460 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114460 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 36666 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108943 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 45245 views

02:39 PM • 45245 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 126108 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 126108 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 131469 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163903 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 153850 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153850 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
03:20 PM • 8569 views

03:20 PM • 8569 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
02:48 PM • 14271 views

02:48 PM • 14271 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108943 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 114460 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114460 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139022 views
Airplane crash in Washington: last seconds of dispatchers' conversation captured on audio

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 62537 views

An American Airlines plane carrying 64 passengers collided with a Black Hawk military helicopter over the Potomac River in Washington, DC. The plane was carrying figure skaters from Russia who were returning from a training camp.

Audio recordings of air traffic controllers' conversations captured the moments before and after the crash of an American Airlines passenger plane and a US Army Black Hawk military helicopter. The aircraft collided in the air over Washington on the night of January 30.

This was reported by Reuters , UNN and UNN.

According to LiveATC.net, a well-known resource for recording radio conversations, the last words of the PAT25 helicopter crew were recorded before it collided with a Bombardier CRJ700 carrying 64 passengers and crew. At 20:47 (Eastern Time) on Wednesday (01:47 Kyiv time on Thursday), the controller contacted the PAT25 crew:

PAT25, do you see the CRJ? PAT25, go around the CRJ behind you.” A few seconds later, another pilot contacted the controller: ”Tower, did you see that?

The controllers immediately rerouted the planes coming in for landing on runway 33 at Reagan Airport.

The collision occurred over a frozen river

Potomac River near the airport. In the audio recording, controllers can be heard discussing the crash: “Crash, crash, crash, third alarm”.

Another dispatcher added:

“I don't know if you realized what happened, but there was a collision on approach to runway 33. We are going to stop working indefinitely.”

Another controller confirmed that both aircraft had fallen into the river.

“Both the helicopter and the airplane fell into the river,” he said.

The moment of the accident was caught on video. The crash was captured by a webcam installed at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC. The recording shows the plane bursting into flames and falling to the ground after a collision with a helicopter.

It happened approximately in the middle of the river. I saw a fireball and then everything disappeared. I haven't seen anything since they hit the river. But it was a CRJ and a helicopter

U.S. officials confirmed that there were no high-ranking military officials on board the Black Hawk.

Among the 64 people on board were figure skaters from Russia

The U.S. Figure Skating Federation (U.S. Figure Skating) reported that the plane was carrying skaters returning from a junior training camp that took place after the national championships in Wichita, Kansas, last weekend.

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the passengers included Russian figure skaters and other Russian citizens.

American skater-athlete John Maravilla said in a commentary to a Russian news agency that there were about 14 skaters on board, not including their parents and coaches.

However, he refused to name names. The US Federation has not yet confirmed the number of its athletes on board. Russian media reported that three former Russian figure skaters were on the plane.

Recall

In the United States, a plane crashed near Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia .

As it became known later, an American Airlines passenger plane and a UH-60 Black Hawk military helicopter collided in the air, after which both aircraft fell into the Potomac River.

According to CBS News, at least 18 bodies have been recovered. American Airlines confirmed that there were 64 people on board the passenger plane, including 60 passengers and four crew members. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

News of the World
united-states-armyUnited States Army
washington-dcWashington, D.C.

Contact us about advertising