Aircraft Maintenance: Key Principles of Work Organization and Regulation - Expert Comment

Two modernized combat helicopters, after major overhauls, may return to the army without a part of critically important equipment. The situation raises questions regarding the organization of interaction between contractors, compliance with technical regulations and certification procedures within the framework of servicing and modernizing Ukrainian aviation equipment. Aviation expert and aviation sector manager Bohdan Dolintse spoke about the procedural and regulatory aspects in an exclusive commentary for UNN.

In early 2024, the company "MS AVIA-GRADE" modernized two Mi-8MT helicopters, installing combat equipment under a state contract. After successful tests and combat use, the helicopters were sent for major overhahaul. Although the company had warranty obligations for the installed systems, they were dismantled without its participation and were not involved in any further work. At the same time, subsequent contractors assessed the equipment according to Soviet-Russian GOSTs, and not current Ukrainian standards. As a result, the equipment was deemed "non-authentic" and seized by court order. "MS Avia Grade" unsuccessfully tried to gain access to the equipment. There is now a direct risk that the helicopters will return to the army after repairs without combat equipment.

Against this background, the question arises not only about the legality of certain actions related to the dismantling and evaluation of the installed equipment, but also about the potential consequences for the combat effectiveness of aviation equipment, including reduced functionality of helicopters, loss of their combat readiness, and risks to the safety of military operations if the machines return to the army without proper equipment.

According to the expert, if we consider a helicopter as an aviation platform, it is a system that ensures flight and the performance of defined tasks within the technical characteristics provided for this aircraft. Accordingly, depending on the weapons and additional equipment installed, it can perform additional or combat functions.

Accordingly, if certain equipment is missing from the helicopter, it will not be able to perform its primary or additional combat tasks, which affects its effectiveness.

In general, the rules for maintenance, repair, modernization, and any work with aviation equipment are determined by the relevant body that regulates the aviation sector. In the case of civil aviation, this is the State Aviation Service. If it concerns military aviation, regulation is carried out by the main directorate of State Aviation within the structure of the Ministry of Defense, which develops, approves, and controls all relevant rules, requirements, regulations, and procedures.

Performing any work – repair or modernization – with aviation equipment without complying with the requirements of established rules is prohibited and constitutes a violation of the law. For example, even a company that installs or repairs military equipment must have relevant certificates for the right to carry out such work with military aircraft or State Aviation aircraft. Any interference without appropriate certification by any company is a violation of the law - explains Bohdan Dolintse.

The expert calls certification another important component. According to him, the Main Directorate of State Aviation grants permission to perform work only after a thorough check of the company – its procedures, technical regulations, personnel, and documentation. Only after that does the contractor receive the right to work with aviation equipment. It does not matter whether it is maintenance, weapons, or combat systems – if they are part of an aircraft, all work must comply with aviation legislation.

Not all companies have the right to perform the full range of work. In aviation, it is quite common practice when a certificate is granted only for a certain list of operations, and the company is authorized to carry out exclusively those works that are directly provided for in this document. For example, if the certificate states that the company has the right to perform only inter-repair and inter-operational work, it can perform only them – and nothing more - emphasizes Bohdan Dolintse.

As an example of work that can be performed, the expert cites the armoring of military aircraft. First, the armoring system itself is certified, and only then is the company that has the right to install it. Independent manufacturing and installation of armor without proper certification is a violation of aviation legislation. The same applies to work related to armaments.

What happens to aviation equipment after it has "served its purpose" - expert comments

Updating the issue of standards, the expert notes that DStU and GOST are norms that regulate technical requirements for equipment. In Ukraine, some GOSTs have been canceled, some have been adapted as DStU, and international ISO standards are gradually being implemented – sometimes under the Ukrainian name DStU ISO. At the same time, these technical standards cannot contradict current aviation rules, which have higher legal force and determine the procedure for servicing and repairing aircraft.

The expert explains that each company has a clearly defined list of works with aircraft, specified in its certificate. If it concerns the installation of additional equipment on military helicopters or airplanes, it must comply with operating rules, be compatible with the aircraft's design, and not interfere with safe technical maintenance. The equipment must be certified, and the customer must ensure its compliance with standards even before purchase or installation.

In situations where there has been interference with individual aircraft systems, it is necessary to ascertain whether it was provided for by the current rules for technical maintenance, repair, and claims.

If such interference was not foreseen, but was nevertheless carried out, then, obviously, the responsibility will lie with the party that sanctioned its execution. - Bohdan Dolintse points out.

Thus, in the field of maintenance, repair, and modernization of military aircraft, it is critically important to adhere to current aviation rules and certification procedures. Any interference with a helicopter's system – whether during the installation of additional equipment or during technical maintenance – must be officially authorized, regulated, and confirmed by appropriate documents. Otherwise, this can not only violate legislation but also jeopardize flight safety and the combat effectiveness of aviation equipment.

The commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' army aviation, Colonel Pavlo Bardakov, previously noted that Ukraine currently has no opportunity to completely abandon the use of Soviet aviation equipment and will continue to modernize it to maintain combat capabilities, because, despite the supply of Western models, combat tasks do not become fewer. According to him, maintaining the combat readiness of aviation equipment includes searching for and purchasing spare parts abroad, import substitution, manufacturing parts by Ukrainian factories, and even "cannibalization" - removing individual elements from other helicopters. According to Bardakov, the main thing is that the equipment should be in good working order and capable of effectively performing tasks.