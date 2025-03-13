Air raid alert throughout Ukraine due to the take-off of a hostile MiG-31K
Kyiv • UNN
A large-scale air alert has been declared in Ukraine due to the take-off of a Russian MiG-31K, a carrier of "Kinzhal" missiles. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine urges not to ignore the alarm signals.
An air alert has been declared throughout Ukraine amid the takeoff of a hostile MiG-31K, which is a carrier of aeroballistic missiles "Kinzhal", writes UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Details
"Missile danger throughout Ukraine! MiG-31K takeoff. Do not ignore the air raid alert!" - the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in Telegram.
Air raid alert in all regions.
