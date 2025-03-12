Russia attacked Ukraine with three ballistic "Iskander" missiles and 133 drones: 98 drones were shot down
On the night of March 12, 2025, the Russian Federation struck Odesa and Kryvyi Rih with three Iskander-M missiles, and also attacked with 133 Shahed drones. 98 UAVs were shot down in 15 regions.
The Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with three Iskander-M ballistic missiles - on Odesa and Kryvyi Rih, as well as 133 drones, 98 drones were shot down in 15 regions, 20 did not reach their targets, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, UNN writes.
Details
According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of March 12, 2025 (from 19.00 on March 11), the enemy struck with three Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Crimea on Odesa and Kryvyi Rih, and also attacked with 133 Shahed-type strike UAVs and drone simulators of various types from the directions: Orel, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Chauda – Crimea.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.
According to preliminary data as of 09.30, the downing of 98 Shahed-type strike UAVs and drones of other types in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky, Vinnytsia, Ternopil, Rivne, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa and Kherson regions has been confirmed.
20 enemy drone simulators, as indicated, - are locationally lost (without negative consequences).
"As a result of the Russian attack, Odesa, Kharkiv, Sumy and Kyiv regions were affected," the statement said.
