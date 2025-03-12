Russia attacked Ukraine with three ballistic "Iskander" missiles and 133 drones: 98 drones were shot down

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17465 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 108647 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169812 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106954 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343440 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173665 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144938 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196149 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124888 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108163 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86487 views

Poland will lose up to 0.4% of GDP due to new US tariffs on European exports - Duda

April 3, 03:44 PM • 11472 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24278 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12141 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21155 views
Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160409 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21169 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24292 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38726 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47330 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135892 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Russia attacked Ukraine with three ballistic "Iskander" missiles and 133 drones: 98 drones were shot down

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27117 views

On the night of March 12, 2025, the Russian Federation struck Odesa and Kryvyi Rih with three Iskander-M missiles, and also attacked with 133 Shahed drones. 98 UAVs were shot down in 15 regions.

Russia attacked Ukraine with three ballistic "Iskander" missiles and 133 drones: 98 drones were shot down

The Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with three Iskander-M ballistic missiles - on Odesa and Kryvyi Rih, as well as 133 drones, 98 drones were shot down in 15 regions, 20 did not reach their targets, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of March 12, 2025 (from 19.00 on March 11), the enemy struck with three Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Crimea on Odesa and Kryvyi Rih, and also attacked with 133 Shahed-type strike UAVs and drone simulators of various types from the directions: Orel, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Chauda – Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data as of 09.30, the downing of 98 Shahed-type strike UAVs and drones of other types in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky, Vinnytsia, Ternopil, Rivne, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa and Kherson regions has been confirmed.

- the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on social networks.

20 enemy drone simulators, as indicated, - are locationally lost (without negative consequences).

"As a result of the Russian attack, Odesa, Kharkiv, Sumy and Kyiv regions were affected," the statement said.

Russian strike on the port of Odesa: 4 foreign sailors killed, ships, berths and grain warehouses damaged12.03.25, 08:49 • 26159 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarUNN-Odesa
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Crimea
Kryvyi Rih
Odesa
