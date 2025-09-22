$41.250.00
Air raid alert declared in Kyiv due to UAV threat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

An air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv due to the threat of unmanned aerial vehicles. This information was confirmed by the Kyiv City State Administration.

Air raid alert declared in Kyiv due to UAV threat

An air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv due to the threat of UAVs. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration.

An air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv! We ask everyone to immediately proceed to civil defense shelters.

- emphasized the Kyiv City State Administration.

Danger has been declared in most regions of Ukraine due to the threat of attack drones. Monitoring channels also reported that air defense was operating in the Kyiv region.

Recall

As a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation on September 20 in the Kyiv region, 9 private houses, 10 garage boxes, 15 cars were damaged, and windows were blown out in a multi-story building.

Veronika Marchenko

