Air raid alert declared in Kyiv: ballistic missile threat

On the night of October 21, an air raid alert was declared in Kyiv. Reportedly, due to the threat of ballistic missiles. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Threat of ballistic missile use from the northeast direction - the message says.

"Activity of enemy tactical aviation in the southeastern direction!", - added the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

