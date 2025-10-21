$41.730.10
October 20, 03:34 PM • 14144 views
Parked near a high-rise building and shot himself in the head: police confirmed the suicide of blogger Kostiantyn HanichPhoto
Exclusive
October 20, 02:23 PM • 28402 views
Virtual Assets Bill: MP told when the document might be considered in the Rada
October 20, 12:10 PM • 27639 views
Is there a risk of power outage schedules returning - Ukrenergo's answer
October 20, 08:37 AM • 36953 views
The President spoke about the areas of the front where the situation has improved
October 20, 08:22 AM • 70855 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime
October 20, 08:16 AM • 31163 views
Zelenskyy initiates extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine: draft laws already in Rada
Exclusive
October 20, 07:13 AM • 31397 views
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
October 20, 07:07 AM • 11927 views
EU considers admitting new countries without full voting rights: Politico learned how this could help Ukraine
October 20, 04:24 AM • 26651 views
Trump is still deciding whether to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles – Vance
October 20, 02:26 AM • 26947 views
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender DonbasVideo
Tags
Authors
Air raid alert declared in Kyiv: ballistic missile threat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1204 views

On the night of October 21, an air raid alert was declared in Kyiv due to the threat of ballistic weapons from the northeast. Also, enemy tactical aviation activity was recorded in the southeastern direction.

Air raid alert declared in Kyiv: ballistic missile threat

On the night of October 21, an air raid alert was declared in Kyiv. Reportedly, due to the threat of ballistic missiles. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Threat of ballistic missile use from the northeast direction

- the message says.

"Activity of enemy tactical aviation in the southeastern direction!", - added the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russia attacked Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs: powerful explosions rocked the city20.10.25, 23:28 • 1532 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in UkraineKyiv
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Ukrainian Air Force
Kyiv