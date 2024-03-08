Air quality in the capital returns to normal after previous record of exceeding the norm

As of 14:30, there is a low level of pollution in Kyiv. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA).

On the morning of March 8, the level of air pollution in the Ukrainian capital was described as high on the left bank and medium on the right bank of the city. Accordingly, in the first half of the day, residents were urged to close their windows and limit their time outside.

However, as of 14:30, according to the official Telegram channel of the Kyiv City State Administration, the air quality in Kyiv has returned to normal.

Currently, experts observe a low level of contamination.

Rescuers are using drones and special equipment, including a swamp truck, to fight a 3-hectare fire that broke out near Lake Tyagle in Kyiv's Osokorky Ecopark.

