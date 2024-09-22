Air quality has improved in Kyiv - KCSA

In the afternoon, on September 22, the air quality in Kyiv stabilized. There is a low level of pollution in the city. This is stated in a statement by the Kyiv City State Administration, UNN reports .

Details

As of 15:30 on September 22, the air quality in Kyiv has returned to normal. There is a low level of pollution in the city, and all previous recommendations regarding restrictions on staying outside are canceled - KCSA said.

Recall

The Ministry of Environment cites peatland burning and ecosystem fires as the main reason for the deterioration of air quality in Kyiv, and according to IQair, Kyiv ranks 5th among the cities in the world with the worst air quality.

