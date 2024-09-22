Kyiv is again among the cities with the worst air quality

Kyiv is on the 9th place in the ranking of cities with the worst air quality according to the Swiss company IQair, UNN reports.

The Swiss company IQair has released a ranking of cities with the worst air quality, and Kyiv is currently ranked 9th. According to experts, as of 10:00 a.m., the air pollution index in the capital was 89 points, which is 6 times higher than the norm.

Recall

Last week, Kyiv recorded one of the highest levels of air pollution in the world. Otto Stoyka, PhD, a doctor at the Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine and a public health expert, told a UNN journalist how to protect yourself from the effects of polluted air.