Kyiv is again among the cities with the worst air quality
Kyiv • UNN
The Swiss company IQair has released a ranking of cities with the worst air quality, and Kyiv is currently ranked 9th. According to experts, as of 10:00 a.m., the air pollution index in the capital was 89 points, which is 6 times higher than the norm.
Recall
Last week, Kyiv recorded one of the highest levels of air pollution in the world. Otto Stoyka, PhD, a doctor at the Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine and a public health expert, told a UNN journalist how to protect yourself from the effects of polluted air.