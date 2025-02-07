Air Force warns of missile threat from southeast

A possible missile attack from the southeast was recorded. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Ukrainian defenders report an increased danger due to the possible use of ballistic weapons from the southeast. The information was published in the official channels of the military.

Citizens are advised not to ignore the air raid alarms, immediately go to shelters and follow safety rules.

The defense forces continue to monitor the situation and take all necessary measures to protect the population.

russian UAV flying from Dnipropetrovs'k region in the direction of Donetsk