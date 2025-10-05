Air Force warned of possible launch of "Kalibrs" from the Black Sea

At 03:34 on October 5, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the launch of Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram.

Attention! Kalibr missiles are likely being launched from the Black Sea! - the post reads.

We remind you that on the night of Sunday, October 5, several Tu-95 aircraft were detected taking off in Russia. The Armed Forces of Ukraine warn that a missile attack is possible.

