Air defense works on Russian drone in Dnipropetrovs'k region
Kyiv • UNN
In Dnipropetrovs'k region, air defense forces are targeting a Russian reconnaissance drone, and explosions may be heard in the region.
Air Defense Forces are working on a Russian reconnaissance drone in Dnipropetrovs'k region. This was warned by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.
Details
Residents of Dnipropetrovs'k region can hear explosions - air defense is operating in the region.
Dnipropetrovs'k region - air defense work on reconnaissance UAV!
Enemy fired 26 times in Nikopol region over the last day, 66-year-old man wounded - RMA27.06.24, 18:53 • 23884 views