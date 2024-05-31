Air defense works in the Kiev region
Kyiv • UNN
Air defense is operating in the Kiev region. This is reported by The Kiev Regional Military Administration, reports UNN.
Residents Of Kiev Region!
enemy UAV movement recorded! Air defense forces are working in the region.
do not photograph or film the work of our defenders.
take care of your own safety. Stay in shelters until the Air Alert ends
