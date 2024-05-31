An Air Alert has been issued in Kiev

An Air Alert has been issued in the capital. This is reported by The Kiev City State Administration, reports UNN.

Attention! An Air Alert has been declared in Kiev!

we ask everyone to immediately follow them to the Civil Protection Shelter

- Kyiv city state administration.

The Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine previously reported that an enemy drone from the Kirovohrad region is moving north in the direction of the Kiev region.

