Air defense works in Kyiv region
Kyiv • UNN
Air defense forces are activated in Kyiv region due to an air threat. The population is urged to stay in shelters until the alarm is lifted.
Air defense forces are operating in the Kyiv region. This is reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration , UNN reports.
Air raid alert continues! Air defense is operating in the region, on the outskirts of Kyiv. Stay in shelters until the air raid is over
Recall
Earlier, it was reported that an air alert was announced in the capital of Ukraine