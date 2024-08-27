Air defense works in Kyiv region

Air defense forces are operating in the Kyiv region. This is reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration , UNN reports.

Air raid alert continues! Air defense is operating in the region, on the outskirts of Kyiv. Stay in shelters until the air raid is over - Head of KCMA Serhiy Popko.

Earlier, it was reported that an air alert was announced in the capital of Ukraine

