Air defense was working on the outskirts of Kyiv - KCMA

On the outskirts of Kyiv, air defense was deployed during an air alert due to the threat of attack drones, KCMA reported, UNN writes.

Details

As stated, the air alert in Kyiv was due to the threat of attack UAVs to the capital.

"Air defense is operating in the region, on the outskirts of Kyiv," said Serhiy Popko, head of the KCMA.

The air raid alert is now canceled in Kyiv.

