Kyiv suffers a massive Russian attack for the third time in four days: more than 10 drones destroyed, debris falling in three districts

Kyiv has suffered the third air attack by Russian troops in 4 days, air defense destroyed more than 10 Shahed attack drones, and debris fell in three districts of the city, KCMA reported, UNN writes.

Details

"The third air attack on Kyiv in the last 4 days! And it was massive again! This time, the enemy used only attack UAVs, previously of the "Shahed" type. Russian drones were flying at Kyiv from the territory of the occupied Kherson and Kursk regions of Russia before midnight, around 23:00. The barrage of ammunition was coming at the capital in waves and from different directions," KCMA said on Telegram.

The air alert in the capital lasted more than 5 hours. More than a dozen enemy attack drones were destroyed by air defense forces and means (the exact number and type of drones will be made public by the Air Force) - KCMA reported and listed:

As a result of a UAV attack in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, debris fell on the territory of residential buildings. Preliminarily, windows and doors in an apartment building were damaged.

In Dniprovskyi district of the city, debris fell on the territory of residential buildings, but without negative consequences.

In Desnianskyi district of the city, the debris fell on the territory of a private household, a fire broke out in a non-residential building, which was quickly extinguished.

"In general, there were no reports of casualties in Kyiv. The data of the operational summary is being updated," said Serhiy Popko, head of the KCMA.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, after 8 o'clock, an enemy UAV was spotted near Kyiv again.

