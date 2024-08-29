Kyiv suffers a massive Russian attack for the third time in four days: more than 10 drones destroyed, debris falling in three districts

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
Kyiv suffers a massive Russian attack for the third time in four days: more than 10 drones destroyed, debris falling in three districts

Kyiv suffers a massive Russian attack for the third time in four days: more than 10 drones destroyed, debris falling in three districts

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29681 views

The third air attack on Kyiv in 4 days. Air defense destroyed more than 10 Shahed attack drones flying from the occupied Kherson and Kursk regions. Debris was recorded falling in three districts of the city.

Kyiv has suffered the third air attack by Russian troops in 4 days, air defense destroyed more than 10 Shahed attack drones, and debris fell in three districts of the city, KCMA reported, UNN writes.

Details

"The third air attack on Kyiv in the last 4 days! And it was massive again! This time, the enemy used only attack UAVs, previously of the "Shahed" type. Russian drones were flying at Kyiv from the territory of the occupied Kherson and Kursk regions of Russia before midnight, around 23:00. The barrage of ammunition was coming at the capital in waves and from different directions," KCMA said on Telegram.

The air alert in the capital lasted more than 5 hours. More than a dozen enemy attack drones were destroyed by air defense forces and means (the exact number and type of drones will be made public by the Air Force)

- KCMA reported and listed:
  • As a result of a UAV attack in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, debris fell on the territory of residential buildings. Preliminarily, windows and doors in an apartment building were damaged. 
  • In Dniprovskyi district of the city, debris fell on the territory of residential buildings, but without negative consequences. 
  • In Desnianskyi district of the city, the debris fell on the territory of a private household, a fire broke out in a non-residential building, which was quickly extinguished. 

"In general, there were no reports of casualties in Kyiv. The data of the operational summary is being updated," said Serhiy Popko, head of the KCMA.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, after 8 o'clock, an enemy UAV was spotted near Kyiv again.

Air alert announced in Kyiv and several regions29.08.24, 08:03 • 28910 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarKyiv

