Air alert announced in Kyiv and several regions
Kyiv • UNN
The Kyiv City State Administration has announced an air alert in the capital. Residents are urged to immediately go to civil defense shelters.
An air alert has been declared in the capital and a number of regions. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, UNN reports.
ATTENTION! Air Alert Announced in Kyiv!!!
We ask everyone to go to civil defense shelters immediately
Add
The Ukrainian Air Force informed about the threat of ballistic missiles from the north.