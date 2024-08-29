Air defense system shoots down about 15 UAVs in Kyiv over night and morning - KCMA

In the capital, air defense forces shot down about a dozen hostile drones during two recent alerts. None of the UAVs hit their targets, KCMA reported on Thursday, UNN reported .

