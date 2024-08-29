Air defense system shoots down about 15 UAVs in Kyiv over night and morning - KCMA
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv, during two air defense alerts, the air defense system shot down about 15 Russian UAVs. None of the enemy drones reached their targets, and the air alerts lasted almost 6 hours in total.
In the capital, air defense forces shot down about a dozen hostile drones during two recent alerts. None of the UAVs hit their targets, KCMA reported on Thursday, UNN reported .
Due to the attack by attack drones, an air alert was announced twice today in Kyiv. In total, it lasted almost 6 hours. About a dozen Russian drones were shot down by air defense forces and means. None of the enemy's attack drones reached their target!
