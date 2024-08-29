Drone attack in Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv: a residential building was damaged

A drone attack took place in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, as a result of which debris fell on the territory of residential buildings. This was reported by the head of the KCMA Serhiy Popko, UNN reports.

Details

Preliminary reports indicate that the falling debris in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv damaged windows and doors in an apartment building.

Emergency services have already arrived at the scene and are working to establish detailed information about the victims and the extent of the damage.

Enemy attack UAVs move towards Kyiv