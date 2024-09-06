Air defense shoots down 7 Shahed drones in Mykolaiv region

In Mykolaiv region, air defense forces destroyed seven Shahed 131/136 drones over the past day. As a result of the fire and falling debris in Bashtanka district, dry grass caught fire in an open area and was promptly extinguished. There were no casualties. This was reported by the head of Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, according to UNN.

Details

On September 5, at 16:30, the enemy shelled the Kutsurubska community with artillery. The shelling damaged a private house in the village of Dmytrivka, but there were no casualties.

