Air defense shoots down 7 Shahed drones in Mykolaiv region

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 116379 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 118894 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 193668 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151090 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151460 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142357 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195928 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112363 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184926 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105019 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 54602 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 81469 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 77571 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 52637 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 59394 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 193670 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 195928 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 184926 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 211784 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200056 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148695 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148040 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152210 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143197 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159651 views
Actual
Air defense shoots down 7 Shahed drones in Mykolaiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22828 views

In Mykolaiv region, 7 Shahed drones were destroyed overnight. In Bashtanka district, grass caught fire, and in Kutsurubska community, artillery shelling damaged a private house.

In Mykolaiv region, air defense forces destroyed seven Shahed 131/136 drones over the past day. As a result of the fire and falling debris in Bashtanka district, dry grass caught fire in an open area and was promptly extinguished. There were no casualties. This was reported by the head of Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, according to UNN

Details

On September 5, at 16:30, the enemy shelled the Kutsurubska community with artillery. The shelling damaged a private house in the village of Dmytrivka, but there were no casualties.

Mykolaiv police comment on an accident with a truck transporting dead animals29.08.24, 16:04 • 12044 views

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar

