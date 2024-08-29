Mykolaiv police comment on an accident with a truck transporting dead animals

A truck transporting biological materials was involved in an accident in Mykolaiv. The truck was carrying more than 300 kg of biological materials that were being transported for disposal to a specialized enterprise. UNN writes about this with reference to the main department of the National Police in Mykolaiv.

On August 28, at about 21:05, an accident occurred in Mykolaiv at the intersection of Tsentralnyi and 6th Slobidska avenues. Central and 6th Slobodskaya avenues, an accident between a Fiat Doblo and a Renault Master occurred. No one was injured in the accident, but the vehicles were damaged.

During the preparation of administrative materials, the police found out that the driver of the Renault Master was transporting 339 kilograms of biological materials of dead animals and medical waste - the police wrote.

According to the documents, the driver was transporting the cargo from Dnipropetrovs'k region to Odesa for further waste disposal. The recipient of the cargo is a company that specializes in comprehensive waste management and environmental services for enterprises throughout Ukraine.

To verify the legality of the transportation and the authenticity of the documentation provided, investigators of the Mykolaiv District Department registered the incident in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Article 299 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Cruelty to Animals".

The vehicle with the cargo was evacuated from the scene and sent to Odesa.

