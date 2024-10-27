Air Defense in Sumy: what is happening in the city
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions were heard in Sumy due to air defense activities. At night, the enemy attacked the energy infrastructure of the Romny district, Ukrainian troops shot down 3 enemy drones.
Air Defense Forces are operating in Sumy, the RMA reported on Sunday, UNN reports .
The explosions heard by residents of the regional center are the work of our air defense units. Take care of yourselves and your families, do not ignore air raid alarms
Earlier, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned about the threat of using air strikes in the frontline areas.
Enemy forces conducted an air strike on the energy infrastructure of Romny district at night. Ukrainian troops destroy 3 enemy drones in Sumy region .