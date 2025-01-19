Air defense in Kyiv region: what is happening in the sky over the capital region

Air defense forces are working in the Kyiv region. This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Air raid alert in Kyiv region! Air defense is operating in the region. Stay in shelters until the air raid is over - the statement said.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that an air alert was declared in the capital. The military said that enemy UAVs were spotted in the region.

