It's loud in Kyiv: air defense shoots down enemy drones

It's loud in Kyiv. Air defense forces are working. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

On Saturday, February 08, at 01:06, the mayor of the capital of Ukraine wrote in his Telegram channel about the work of air defense.

Air defense is working in Obolon. An enemy UAV is moving towards the city center - the post says.

The official urged everyone to stay in shelters.

