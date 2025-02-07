81 drones out of 112 launched by Russia were shot down over Ukraine: which regions suffered from the enemy attack
Kyiv • UNN
At night, Russia attacked Ukraine with 112 Shahed drones and imitator drones from different directions. The defense forces destroyed 81 attack UAVs/ Sumy, Kyiv, and Khmelnytsky regions suffered from the enemy attack.
Russia attacked Ukraine with 112 drones overnight, 81 drones downed, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Friday, UNN reported.
Details
According to the Ukrainian Air Force, on the night of February 7, the enemy attacked with 112 Shahed attack UAVs and various types of imitator drones from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Bryansk, and Shatalovo.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.
As of 09:00, 81 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones were confirmed downed in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions. 31 enemy imitator UAVs were lost in the area (without negative consequences).
As a result of the enemy attack, Sumy, Kyiv and Khmelnytsky regions were reportedly affected.
