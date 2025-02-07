Kyiv region suffered a night attack by Russian drones: the consequences were shown

Russian troops attacked Kyiv region with drones on the night of February 7. In the Brovary district, outbuildings and a garage were damaged, with no casualties, the Kyiv RMA reported on Friday in social media, UNN reports.

Enemy UAVs attacked Kyiv region once again. The alert was announced several times and lasted almost all night. Air defense forces were working in the region. Some enemy targets were shot down. There were no casualties among the population. There were no hits to critical or residential infrastructure. As a result of an enemy attack, a garage in Brovary district caught fire. The fire was extinguished. The windows of the utility room were also damaged - RMA said.

The regional police confirmed that as of 8:35 a.m., a utility room and a garage were damaged in one of the districts of the region. "A fire broke out in the latter, which was extinguished by firefighters. There is no information about the victims," the police said.