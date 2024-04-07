Air defense forces shoot down enemy missile over Dnipro region
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian air defense forces shot down an enemy cruise missile over Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovs'k region on Sunday evening, April 7.
On Sunday evening, April 7, soldiers of the East Air Command in the Dnipro region destroyed an enemy cruise missile. This was reported by the head of the RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.
Details
An enemy missile was destroyed over the Kryvyi Rih area.
Recall
Earlier reported about explosions in Kryvyi Rih. And the Air Force reported a missile launched by the Russians.
