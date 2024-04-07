Air defense forces shoot down enemy missile over Dnipro region

On Sunday evening, April 7, soldiers of the East Air Command in the Dnipro region destroyed an enemy cruise missile. This was reported by the head of the RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

An enemy missile was destroyed over the Kryvyi Rih area.

Recall

Earlier reported about explosions in Kryvyi Rih. And the Air Force reported a missile launched by the Russians.

