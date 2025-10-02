Air defense forces are operating on the left bank of the capital, enemy drones are heading towards the city - mayor

In the capital, air defense forces are working on enemy drones, and a number of others are moving towards the city. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.

On the left bank of the capital, air defense forces are working on enemy UAVs. Many more drones are heading towards the capital. Stay in shelters! - Klitschko reported.

Earlier, an air raid alert was announced in Kyiv.

The Air Force reported a number of enemy drones in the sky over Ukraine.