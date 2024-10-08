Air Defense Attempts Possible in Kharkiv Region Due to UAV Detection
Kyiv • UNN
Air defense systems may be deployed in Kharkiv region in response to the detection of reconnaissance drones. Earlier, explosions were reported in Kharkiv.
In Kharkiv region, in response to the detection of reconnaissance UAVs, attempts to operate air defense systems are possible. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Recall
Earlier, we were informed about the explosions in Kharkiv.