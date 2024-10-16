Air alert in Cherkasy region lasts more than 14 hours
Kyiv • UNN
An air alert has been in effect in Cherkasy region since 20:34 on October 15. The threat of enemy use of attack drones remains, the Ukrainian Air Force reports.
Details
According to monitoring services, the air alert was announced in Cherkasy region on October 15 at 20:34.
The Ukrainian Air Force reported that the threat of enemy attack drones remained in the morning. After 9 a.m., the Ukrainian Air Force reported an attack UAV from Cherkasy region headed for Kirovohrad region.
Currently, air alert has been declared again in Kyiv region.
"A strike UAV from Cherkasy region is heading to Kyiv region," the Ukrainian Air Force said.
