An air raid alert has been announced in the Kyiv region amid missile danger
Kyiv • UNN
An air raid alert has been announced in Kyiv Oblast. This happened against the backdrop of a warning from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine about missile danger.
An air raid alert has been announced in the Kyiv region against the backdrop of a warning from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine about missile danger, writes UNN.
Details
"Kyiv region - air raid alert!" - noted the Kyiv OVA at 14:06.
"Missile danger for the Kyiv region," - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.
Russia launched 8 missiles and 87 drones at Ukraine: 33 drones shot down, 36 did not reach targets19.04.25, 09:30 • 2528 views