An air raid alert has been announced in the Kyiv region amid missile danger

An air raid alert has been announced in the Kyiv region against the backdrop of a warning from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine about missile danger, writes UNN.

Details

"Kyiv region - air raid alert!" - noted the Kyiv OVA at 14:06.

"Missile danger for the Kyiv region," - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

Russia launched 8 missiles and 87 drones at Ukraine: 33 drones shot down, 36 did not reach targets