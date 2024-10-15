Aidan Gillen, the star of “Sharpshooters” and “Game of Thrones”, stars in Serhiy Lavreniuk's film “Duel”
Game of Thrones star Aidan Gillen stars in the historical thriller Duel, co-produced by Serhiy Lavrenyuk. The film also features Ukrainian actors and specialists and is scheduled to premiere in 2025.
Irish actor Aidan Gillen, known for his roles in the TV series “Pointy Hats” and “Game of Thrones,” stars in the movie “Duel,” co-produced by Ukrainian producer Serhiy Lavrenyuk.
The famous Irish actor Aidan Gillen, star of the popular TV series “Sharpshooters” and “Game of Thrones,” played one of the main roles in a large-scale international film project called “Duel
It is noted that the film “Duel” is a historical thriller created in Polish-Irish-Ukrainian co-production, based on real events and tells the story of a Polish pianist who is arrested after the Russian invasion of eastern Poland in 1939. The film was co-produced by Ukrainian producer Serhiy Lavrenyuk.
This is especially exciting because we are documenting such an important period in the history of Poland and Europe... We want to present you an epic, exciting and very tense drama. This project is important because of the events of the past, which still echo loudly today
Ukrainian actors, including Viktor Zhdanov and Daria Polunina, also took part in the filming, and the film's team consists of Ukrainian specialists in many departments. The costume department is headed by Ukrainian costume designer Gala Otenko, whose team also includes Ukrainians.
The film is scheduled to premiere in 2025.
