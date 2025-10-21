Agricultural production volumes in Ukraine decreased by 14% - State Statistics Service

$41.730.10
October 20, 03:34 PM • 17969 views
Parked near a high-rise building and shot himself in the head: police confirmed the suicide of blogger Kostiantyn HanichPhoto
Exclusive
October 20, 02:23 PM • 38549 views
Virtual Assets Bill: MP told when the document might be considered in the Rada
October 20, 12:10 PM • 33514 views
Is there a risk of power outage schedules returning - Ukrenergo's answer
October 20, 08:37 AM • 42639 views
The President spoke about the areas of the front where the situation has improved
October 20, 08:22 AM • 77629 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime
October 20, 08:16 AM • 32444 views
Zelenskyy initiates extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine: draft laws already in Rada
Exclusive
October 20, 07:13 AM • 32317 views
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
October 20, 07:07 AM • 12476 views
EU considers admitting new countries without full voting rights: Politico learned how this could help Ukraine
October 20, 04:24 AM • 27186 views
Trump is still deciding whether to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles – Vance
October 20, 02:26 AM • 27412 views
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender DonbasVideo
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
SSO showed a video of clearing the industrial zone in the Pokrovsk direction and capturing a prisonerVideoOctober 20, 05:48 PM • 7192 views
Russian and Moldovan languages may be excluded from the list of languages subject to protection in Ukraine - draft lawOctober 20, 06:08 PM • 4160 views
Russia attacked Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs: powerful explosions rocked the cityOctober 20, 09:28 PM • 3282 views
Air raid alert declared in Kyiv: ballistic missile threatOctober 20, 09:35 PM • 5412 views
Kyiv and regions declared alarm for the second time tonight01:14 AM • 8970 views
Publications
Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausagesPhotoOctober 20, 03:48 PM • 21993 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile CrimeOctober 20, 08:22 AM • 77636 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhotoOctober 20, 08:14 AM • 50449 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 121378 views
Ukrainian Youth Slang: A Dictionary of Modern Words and TermsPhotoOctober 19, 08:35 AM • 87404 views
UNN Lite
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 14778 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 70620 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 66578 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 86259 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 83656 views
Agricultural production volumes in Ukraine decreased by 14% - State Statistics Service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 582 views

In the first nine months of 2025, the volume of agricultural production in Ukraine decreased by 14% compared to last year. The largest reduction was recorded in the southern and eastern regions of the country.

Agricultural production volumes in Ukraine decreased by 14% - State Statistics Service

Over the nine months of 2025, the volume of agricultural production in Ukraine decreased by 14% compared to the same period last year. The most significant reduction was recorded in the southern and eastern regions of the country. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the State Statistics Service.

Details

It is noted that the index of agricultural production in Ukraine for the first nine months of the current year was 86.0% of the 2024 figures. A decline in production is observed in both crop production, where production decreased by 6.4%, and livestock farming, where the decrease was 4.4%.

In a number of regions of Ukraine, an increase in livestock production is noted. At the same time, the largest reduction in production volumes was recorded in the southern and eastern regions, which were most affected by the war.

According to experts, this decline is due to a number of factors, including delays in sowing and harvesting, as well as the difficult situation in eastern and southern Ukraine, which significantly affects the country's agricultural sector.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on the creation of a Payment Agency, which will ensure transparent and timely state support for agricultural producers according to European standards. This will open up opportunities for using EU funds to implement the Common Agricultural Policy in Ukraine.

Odesa region harvested 3.7 million tons of grain despite record drought19.10.25, 23:19 • 3156 views

Vita Zelenetska

Agronomy news
War in Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
European Union
Ukraine