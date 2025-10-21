Agricultural production volumes in Ukraine decreased by 14% - State Statistics Service

Over the nine months of 2025, the volume of agricultural production in Ukraine decreased by 14% compared to the same period last year. The most significant reduction was recorded in the southern and eastern regions of the country. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the State Statistics Service.

Details

It is noted that the index of agricultural production in Ukraine for the first nine months of the current year was 86.0% of the 2024 figures. A decline in production is observed in both crop production, where production decreased by 6.4%, and livestock farming, where the decrease was 4.4%.

In a number of regions of Ukraine, an increase in livestock production is noted. At the same time, the largest reduction in production volumes was recorded in the southern and eastern regions, which were most affected by the war.

According to experts, this decline is due to a number of factors, including delays in sowing and harvesting, as well as the difficult situation in eastern and southern Ukraine, which significantly affects the country's agricultural sector.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on the creation of a Payment Agency, which will ensure transparent and timely state support for agricultural producers according to European standards. This will open up opportunities for using EU funds to implement the Common Agricultural Policy in Ukraine.

