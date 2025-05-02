Agricultural exports from Ukraine fell by almost a quarter in April - experts

$41.590.12
Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics
Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

The US will not lift sanctions against Russia, but may introduce new ones - State Department

Israel struck the territory of the Syrian president's palace in Damascus

Russia has deployed an entire armada of ships with "Calibers" to the Black Sea - Navy

Trump: The US won in the First and Second World Wars

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

Ozzy Osbourne is intensively preparing for the Back to the Beginning concert despite health issues

"This kid erases me from the screen": Kit Harington recalled working on set with Bella Ramsey in "Game of Thrones"

Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez

After Ferrari and Herzog's Films: Director Takashi Miike to Shoot New Version of "Bad Lieutenant"

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

Agricultural exports from Ukraine fell by almost a quarter in April - experts

Kyiv • UNN

In April 2025, agricultural exports from Ukraine decreased by 23.4% and amounted to 4.1 million tons. Grain and oil crops showed a decline, but exports of vegetable oils increased.

In April, agricultural exports decreased by 23.4% in monthly terms - to 4.1 million tons, the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club reported, UNN writes.

In April 2025, Ukraine exported 4.1 million tons of agricultural products, which is 23.4% less than the same indicator of the previous month

- reported in UCAB.

Such dynamics of export reduction, as noted, is typical for this season. "The vast majority of grown products have already been exported, there are insignificant volumes left for export," the organization explained.

Almost all commodity groups in April 2025, as reported, show a drop in exports. The only exception is vegetable oils, the export volumes of which are growing. This was explained by "an atypical situation in the Ukrainian sunflower oil market, the production volumes of which this year were stretched in time."

Export structure

The structure of exports in April 2025 looked as follows:

  • grain crops: 2.4 million tons (corn - 65%, wheat - 32%, barley - 2%). Decline to the previous month's figure: -33%;
    • oil crops – 421.2 thousand tons (soybeans – 78%, rapeseed – 20% and flax – 1%). Decline: -3%;
      • vegetable oils – 525.8 thousand tons (sunflower oil – 91% and soybean – 9%). Growth: +6%;
        • oilcake after extraction of vegetable oils – 423.0 thousand tons (sunflower - 73%, soybean - 27%). Decline: -14%;
          • other types of agro-industrial products – 357.0 thousand tons. Decline: -2%.

