Agricultural exports from Ukraine fell by almost a quarter in April - experts

In April, agricultural exports decreased by 23.4% in monthly terms - to 4.1 million tons, the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club reported, UNN writes.

Such dynamics of export reduction, as noted, is typical for this season. "The vast majority of grown products have already been exported, there are insignificant volumes left for export," the organization explained.

Almost all commodity groups in April 2025, as reported, show a drop in exports. The only exception is vegetable oils, the export volumes of which are growing. This was explained by "an atypical situation in the Ukrainian sunflower oil market, the production volumes of which this year were stretched in time."

Export structure

The structure of exports in April 2025 looked as follows:

grain crops: 2.4 million tons (corn - 65%, wheat - 32%, barley - 2%). Decline to the previous month's figure: -33%;

oil crops – 421.2 thousand tons (soybeans – 78%, rapeseed – 20% and flax – 1%). Decline: -3%;

vegetable oils – 525.8 thousand tons (sunflower oil – 91% and soybean – 9%). Growth: +6%;

oilcake after extraction of vegetable oils – 423.0 thousand tons (sunflower - 73%, soybean - 27%). Decline: -14%;

other types of agro-industrial products – 357.0 thousand tons. Decline: -2%.

