Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics
Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

Uncertainty about duties pushed global food prices to a two-year high

Kyiv • UNN

 • 922 views

Global food prices rose to their highest level since March 2023 due to uncertainty about duties. Rising prices for grains, meat and dairy products also affected the index.

Uncertainty about duties pushed global food prices to a two-year high

Global food prices rose to a two-year high in April, a sign that uncertainty about tariffs is beginning to put pressure on trade, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

The UN index, which tracks the cost of food commodities, rose to 128.3, up 1% from the previous month, reaching a level last seen in March 2023.

Although it takes time for the impact to reach supermarkets, and the indicator remains well below its 2022 peak, the move hints at the possibility of higher food prices after a period when food inflation has eased, the publication writes.

"Exchange rate fluctuations influenced price movements in global markets, while policy adjustments regarding tariffs increased market uncertainty," according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. Meanwhile, jumps in prices for grain, meat and dairy products, as indicated, also pushed the index up.

Supplement

Volatility in agricultural commodity prices, caused by moves such as US President Donald Trump's tariffs and subsequent retaliatory measures by trading partners, as the publication notes, was noted earlier this year. Despite a 90-day suspension of some tariffs, global markets have been rattled by policy changes in recent weeks.

US tariff will not have a tangible direct impact on the exchange rate and prices of products in Ukraine - Ministry of Economy03.04.25, 18:03 • 11123 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the WorldAgronomy news
Bloomberg L.P.
United Nations
Donald Trump
United States
