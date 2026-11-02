Agents of "ATESH" reconnoitered a Russian air defense regiment in Crimea and passed the data to the Defense Forces of Ukraine

$45.5350.68
ukenru
Exclusive
06:35 AM • 6200 views
Trust worth $113 million: what the loan for Fire Point backed by a Danish state guarantee means for Ukraine’s defense industryPhoto
05:50 AM • 11851 views
Russia lost a record 2,500 troops in one day, one every 35 seconds – General Staff
05:21 AM • 13581 views
Russia’s nighttime attacks on Ukraine’s regions: where the enemy struck and the aftermath of the attacksPhotoVideo
03:17 AM • 17889 views
The Russian "Filin" missile, which has begun to be used against Ukraine, has significant limitations: what is known about its threat
02:16 AM • 16771 views
Russia suffered a record loss of 54,400 troops in October but failed to achieve its objectives — Sybiha
01:17 AM • 16822 views
What Ukraine can use to replace the scarce Patriot missiles as early as this winter: experts name possible options
November 2, 12:14 AM • 15832 views
After fake alerts in Ukraine, someone hacked Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry app and announced the threat of a nuclear strike against the Russian Federation – ATESHPhoto
November 1, 11:37 PM • 14171 views
In Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod region, gasoline sales have been limited to 40 liters following a strike on an oil refinery
November 1, 10:38 PM • 13541 views
Finland will seek a ban on Russian athletes entering the EU over the war against Ukraine
November 1, 09:31 PM • 15728 views
Kyiv authorities refuted the radiation threat and urged residents to rely on "Kyiv Digital" and the street-based public alert system
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+7°
0m/s
96%
759mm
Popular news
Five horror films that will make you shudder with fearVideoNovember 1, 09:44 PM • 14413 views
In Bulgaria, an opponent of aid to Ukraine is winning the presidential election – exit pollsNovember 1, 09:58 PM • 14897 views
"Take up your sabers, come on, brothers!": Ukrainians exploded with memes after fake alerts about a nuclear threat and street fightingPhotoNovember 1, 10:06 PM • 15767 views
Famous fitness blogger Liam Fitzgerald died in a motorcycle accident at the age of 29November 1, 11:05 PM • 14399 views
A Russian strike on a dormitory housing internally displaced people in Vinnytsia region claimed the lives of 2 people, while 6 others were injured, including 4 children04:17 AM • 10769 views
Publications
Trust worth $113 million: what the loan for Fire Point backed by a Danish state guarantee means for Ukraine’s defense industryPhoto
Exclusive
06:35 AM • 6200 views
How to properly prune currants in autumn: five steps for a healthy bush and a good harvestNovember 1, 01:07 PM • 40211 views
Astrological forecast for November 2–8, 2026: high-profile statements by world leaders, diplomatic opportunities, and tense days for Ukraine
Exclusive
November 1, 10:55 AM • 45775 views
We hope to get through the winter without critical situations — the Ministry of Infrastructure explained how the Kyiv region has been preparedPhotoOctober 31, 12:00 PM • 59435 views
Top 10 plants that protect homes from negativity and misfortuneOctober 31, 09:59 AM • 59775 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Melania Trump
Robert Pattinson
Robert De Niro
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Iran
Oleshky
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Heidi Klum appeared at Halloween without her husband and explained his unexpected absence05:46 AM • 4730 views
Suki Waterhouse revealed the truth about her secret wedding to Robert Pattinson05:05 AM • 5744 views
Michael Mann, the director of the cult film "Heat," accidentally shot himself at a shooting range in Los Angeles04:05 AM • 6678 views
Scientists reconstructed the face of a person who lived 315,000 years ago: what one of the earliest Homo sapiens looked likePhoto03:05 AM • 7522 views
In Russia, law enforcement detained people in banana and dinosaur costumes during Halloween celebrations02:05 AM • 8072 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Film
Gold
Social network
Technology

Agents of "ATESH" reconnoitered a Russian air defense regiment in Crimea and passed the data to the Defense Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1578 views

ATESH agents reconnoitered a Russian military unit at Cape Fiolent in occupied Sevastopol. They passed the air defense data to the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Agents of "ATESH" reconnoitered a Russian air defense regiment in Crimea and passed the data to the Defense Forces of Ukraine

Agents of the partisan movement "ATESH" conducted reconnaissance of the 3rd Radio Engineering Air Defense Regiment of Russian forces in occupied Sevastopol. The information collected was passed on to the Defense Forces of Ukraine. The "ATESH" movement reported this, UNN writes.

Details

According to the partisans, the reconnaissance was conducted on the territory of military unit 85683, located at Cape Fiolent in temporarily occupied Crimea.

This unit is responsible for radar surveillance of the peninsula's airspace and the waters of the Black Sea.

Its main task is to detect aerial targets and transmit information to air defense crews protecting military facilities in Sevastopol and the russian Black Sea Fleet.

What the partisans managed to find out

During the surveillance, the agents recorded the locations of radar antennas, the movement of military equipment and personnel, as well as the specifics of security arrangements in the area.

The movement stated that all the information collected had already been passed on to the Ukrainian military.

There is currently no independent confirmation of the results of this reconnaissance operation.

After fake alerts in Ukraine, someone hacked Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry app and announced the threat of a nuclear strike against the Russian Federation – ATESH02.11.26, 02:14 • 15833 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Crimea
Sevastopol