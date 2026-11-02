Agents of "ATESH" reconnoitered a Russian air defense regiment in Crimea and passed the data to the Defense Forces of Ukraine

Agents of the partisan movement "ATESH" conducted reconnaissance of the 3rd Radio Engineering Air Defense Regiment of Russian forces in occupied Sevastopol. The information collected was passed on to the Defense Forces of Ukraine. The "ATESH" movement reported this, UNN writes.

Details

According to the partisans, the reconnaissance was conducted on the territory of military unit 85683, located at Cape Fiolent in temporarily occupied Crimea.

This unit is responsible for radar surveillance of the peninsula's airspace and the waters of the Black Sea.

Its main task is to detect aerial targets and transmit information to air defense crews protecting military facilities in Sevastopol and the russian Black Sea Fleet.

What the partisans managed to find out

During the surveillance, the agents recorded the locations of radar antennas, the movement of military equipment and personnel, as well as the specifics of security arrangements in the area.

The movement stated that all the information collected had already been passed on to the Ukrainian military.

There is currently no independent confirmation of the results of this reconnaissance operation.

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