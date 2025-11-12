The Armed Forces of Ukraine withdrew from positions near Rivnopil in Zaporizhzhia

Ukrainian defenders left their positions in the Rivnopil area of Zaporizhzhia Oblast to save the lives of their personnel. This happened late in the evening on November 11, UNN reports with reference to the Southern Defense Forces.

Details

On November 11, 2025, late in the evening, as a result of a complex fire attack on our positions in the Rivnopil area, in order to save the lives of personnel, Ukrainian units moved to more advantageous lines. The enemy's advance has been stopped. Actions are underway to block and comprehensively defeat them. Fierce battles also continue in other sections of the combat line in these directions. - the message says.

Recall

The Ukrainian Defense Forces withdrew from their positions near Novouspenivske, Nove, Okhotnyche, Uspenivka, and Novomykolaivka in the Zaporizhzhia direction.