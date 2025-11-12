$42.010.06
The Armed Forces of Ukraine withdrew from positions near Rivnopil in Zaporizhzhia
08:32 AM • 12487 views
Russia again attacked energy infrastructure, blackout schedules are in effect around the clock - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
07:33 AM • 25349 views
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
November 12, 06:19 AM • 52058 views
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 03:57 PM • 74601 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 114226 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management
November 11, 01:20 PM • 55065 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
November 11, 01:01 PM • 83508 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
November 11, 12:30 PM • 68476 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 09:41 AM • 26396 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
The Armed Forces of Ukraine withdrew from positions near Rivnopil in Zaporizhzhia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1914 views

Ukrainian defenders left their positions in the Rivnopil area of Zaporizhzhia Oblast late in the evening on November 11. This decision was made to preserve the lives of personnel.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine withdrew from positions near Rivnopil in Zaporizhzhia

Ukrainian defenders left their positions in the Rivnopil area of Zaporizhzhia Oblast to save the lives of their personnel. This happened late in the evening on November 11, UNN reports with reference to the Southern Defense Forces.

Details

On November 11, 2025, late in the evening, as a result of a complex fire attack on our positions in the Rivnopil area, in order to save the lives of personnel, Ukrainian units moved to more advantageous lines. The enemy's advance has been stopped. Actions are underway to block and comprehensively defeat them. Fierce battles also continue in other sections of the combat line in these directions.

- the message says.

Recall

The Ukrainian Defense Forces withdrew from their positions near Novouspenivske, Nove, Okhotnyche, Uspenivka, and Novomykolaivka in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ukraine