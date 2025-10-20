$41.730.10
October 20, 03:34 PM
Parked near a high-rise building and shot himself in the head: police confirmed the suicide of blogger Kostiantyn HanichPhoto
Exclusive
October 20, 02:23 PM
Virtual Assets Bill: MP told when the document might be considered in the Rada
October 20, 12:10 PM
Is there a risk of power outage schedules returning - Ukrenergo's answer
October 20, 08:37 AM
The President spoke about the areas of the front where the situation has improved
October 20, 08:22 AM
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime
October 20, 08:16 AM
Zelenskyy initiates extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine: draft laws already in Rada
Exclusive
October 20, 07:13 AM
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
October 20, 07:07 AM
EU considers admitting new countries without full voting rights: Politico learned how this could help Ukraine
October 20, 04:24 AM
Trump is still deciding whether to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles – Vance
October 20, 02:26 AM
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender DonbasVideo
AFU repelled 174 enemy attacks: situation on the front on October 20 - General Staff report

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1118 views

On October 20, 2025, Ukrainian troops repelled 174 combat engagements, neutralizing 130 occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy used two missiles, 32 airstrikes, 2249 kamikaze drones, and 2932 artillery shellings.

AFU repelled 174 enemy attacks: situation on the front on October 20 - General Staff report

According to the Operational Command, as of 10:00 PM on October 20, 2025, Ukrainian troops continue their resolute resistance in all directions of the Russian offensive. Since the beginning of the day, 174 combat engagements have taken place, and the enemy has used two missiles, 32 airstrikes with 67 guided bombs, 2,249 kamikaze drones, and 2,932 artillery shellings. This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Six clashes, nine airstrikes, and 125 shellings, including six MLRS volleys, were recorded in the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions. In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked nine times in the areas of Vovchansk, Bologivka, Kamyanka, and Kutkivka; one attack is still ongoing.

A hit on an energy infrastructure facility was recorded in Slavutych - Mayor20.10.25, 22:28 • 1418 views

In the Kupyansk direction, the Russians carried out seven attacks near Kupyansk, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and Bohuslavka; two clashes are ongoing. In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four assaults in Torske, Drobycheve, Kolodiazy, and Shandryholove.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy attacked nine times, including in Yampil, Serebryanka, Dronivka, Hryhorivka, and Fedorivka; one combat engagement is ongoing. In the Kramatorsk direction, two attacks were recorded near Stupochky, and in the Kostiantynivka direction, 18 combat engagements took place in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Katerynivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusynyi Yar, Sofiivka, and Poltavka.

The situation remains particularly tense in the Pokrovsk direction: 65 attacks in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Shakhove, Dorozhne, Pankivka, Novoekonomichne, Molodetske, and other settlements. Five clashes are still ongoing. According to preliminary data, 130 occupiers were neutralized, 89 of whom were irrevocably, and Ukrainian soldiers destroyed one armored vehicle, seven drones, four vehicles, and three enemy motorcycles.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 22 attacks in Zaporizhzhia, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Oleksandrograf, and other settlements; two more combat engagements are ongoing. In the Huliaipole direction, the aggressor launched an airstrike on Zaliznychne, and in the Orikhiv direction, 16 attacks were repelled in the direction of Plavni, Prymorske, and near Shcherbaky, Kamyanske, Novoandriivka, and Stepove; four clashes are ongoing.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy launched an airstrike on Mykolaivka and made an unsuccessful attempt to approach positions near the Antonivskyi bridge.

Chernihiv region partially without electricity due to new Russian attack: possible water supply interruptions20.10.25, 22:41 • 1278 views

Stepan Haftko

