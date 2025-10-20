AFU repelled 174 enemy attacks: situation on the front on October 20 - General Staff report

According to the Operational Command, as of 10:00 PM on October 20, 2025, Ukrainian troops continue their resolute resistance in all directions of the Russian offensive. Since the beginning of the day, 174 combat engagements have taken place, and the enemy has used two missiles, 32 airstrikes with 67 guided bombs, 2,249 kamikaze drones, and 2,932 artillery shellings. This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Six clashes, nine airstrikes, and 125 shellings, including six MLRS volleys, were recorded in the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions. In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked nine times in the areas of Vovchansk, Bologivka, Kamyanka, and Kutkivka; one attack is still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Russians carried out seven attacks near Kupyansk, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and Bohuslavka; two clashes are ongoing. In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four assaults in Torske, Drobycheve, Kolodiazy, and Shandryholove.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy attacked nine times, including in Yampil, Serebryanka, Dronivka, Hryhorivka, and Fedorivka; one combat engagement is ongoing. In the Kramatorsk direction, two attacks were recorded near Stupochky, and in the Kostiantynivka direction, 18 combat engagements took place in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Katerynivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusynyi Yar, Sofiivka, and Poltavka.

The situation remains particularly tense in the Pokrovsk direction: 65 attacks in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Shakhove, Dorozhne, Pankivka, Novoekonomichne, Molodetske, and other settlements. Five clashes are still ongoing. According to preliminary data, 130 occupiers were neutralized, 89 of whom were irrevocably, and Ukrainian soldiers destroyed one armored vehicle, seven drones, four vehicles, and three enemy motorcycles.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 22 attacks in Zaporizhzhia, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Oleksandrograf, and other settlements; two more combat engagements are ongoing. In the Huliaipole direction, the aggressor launched an airstrike on Zaliznychne, and in the Orikhiv direction, 16 attacks were repelled in the direction of Plavni, Prymorske, and near Shcherbaky, Kamyanske, Novoandriivka, and Stepove; four clashes are ongoing.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy launched an airstrike on Mykolaivka and made an unsuccessful attempt to approach positions near the Antonivskyi bridge.

