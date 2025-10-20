Chernihiv region partially without electricity due to new Russian attack: possible water supply interruptions

Due to another attack by Russian troops on the energy infrastructure, the northern part of Chernihiv region was left without electricity, reported "Chernihivoblenergo". In addition, water supply interruptions are expected in the near future, writes UNN.

Details

Utility workers and the regional authorities noted that emergency restoration work on the power grids will begin immediately after the security situation improves.

In turn, the utility company KP "Chernihivvodokanal" warned residents about possible temporary interruptions in water supply and urged them to immediately stock up on drinking water.

In case of a prolonged power outage, the company introduced a schedule for maintaining pressure in the water supply network: from 6:00 to 10:00 and from 18:00 to 22:00.

Please replenish your drinking water supplies during these hours – noted the department.

Utility workers emphasize that the water supply and sewerage pumping stations operate from alternative power sources, and water supply to the lower floors of multi-story buildings is currently provided.

