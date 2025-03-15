AFU: enemy losses increased by 1180 soldiers, 2 tanks and 15 BBMs
Kyiv • UNN
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of March 15, 2025, Russian troops lost another 1180 soldiers. 2 tanks and 15 armored combat vehicles were also destroyed.
Details
Combat losses of the invaders for the period from 02.24.22 to 03.15.25:
- Personnel: 892,840 (+1180).
- Tanks: 10315 (+2).
- Armored combat vehicles: 21458 (+15).
- Artillery systems: 24458 (+28).
- MLRS: 1315 (+1).
- Air defense equipment: 1103.
- Aircraft: 370.
- Helicopters: 331.
- UAVs of operational-tactical level: 29233 (+97).
- Cruise missiles: 3121.
- Ships/boats: 28.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automobile equipment and tankers: 40571 (+102).
- Special equipment: 3777.
