Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
Another round of talks without a breakthrough: Moscow is stalling for time, Trump continues to live in illusions, and Ukraine does not allow capitulation to be imposed
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
AFU eliminates Russians while they install Wi-Fi bridges after Starlink blocking - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 290 views

Russians are sending soldiers to install Wi-Fi bridges at various altitudes after Starlink was disconnected. These soldiers become ideal targets for Ukrainian FPV drone pilots.

AFU eliminates Russians while they install Wi-Fi bridges after Starlink blocking - CPD

Russians are sending their military to install Wi-Fi bridges at various altitudes, which is a death sentence for them. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksandr Kovalenko.

Details

After Starlink was disconnected for the Russians, they sent military personnel to install Wi-Fi bridges at various altitudes. These military personnel are ideal targets for our FPV pilots.

- the post says.

Warning, video 18+!!!

Additionally

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported: Starlink terminals used by Russian troops in the occupied territories have already been blocked.

Also, Ukraine launched the registration of Starlink terminals through a "whitelist" in response to their use by Russians.

Later, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine explained the procedure for Starlink verification through SpaceX's "whitelist."

At the same time, the Institute for the Study of War reported that blocking Starlink terminals for Russians would affect their attempts to strike Ukrainian logistics.

Recall

Russian troops are trying to establish communication without Starlink, testing Wi-Fi bridges, LTE, and Yamal and Express satellite internet. The most difficult remains communication at zero and for mobile UAV crews.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineTechnologies