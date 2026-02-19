AFU eliminates Russians while they install Wi-Fi bridges after Starlink blocking - CPD

Russians are sending their military to install Wi-Fi bridges at various altitudes, which is a death sentence for them. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksandr Kovalenko.

Details

After Starlink was disconnected for the Russians, they sent military personnel to install Wi-Fi bridges at various altitudes. These military personnel are ideal targets for our FPV pilots. - the post says.

Warning, video 18+!!!

Additionally

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported: Starlink terminals used by Russian troops in the occupied territories have already been blocked.

Also, Ukraine launched the registration of Starlink terminals through a "whitelist" in response to their use by Russians.

Later, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine explained the procedure for Starlink verification through SpaceX's "whitelist."

At the same time, the Institute for the Study of War reported that blocking Starlink terminals for Russians would affect their attempts to strike Ukrainian logistics.

Recall

Russian troops are trying to establish communication without Starlink, testing Wi-Fi bridges, LTE, and Yamal and Express satellite internet. The most difficult remains communication at zero and for mobile UAV crews.