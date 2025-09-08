AFU eliminated 910 Russians and destroyed 5 tanks in a day - General Staff

Over the past day, September 7, Russian troops lost 910 occupiers killed and wounded. This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 08.09.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 1089060 (+910) liquidated

tanks ‒ 11168 (+5)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 23258 (+4)

artillery systems ‒ 32545 (+29)

MLRS ‒ 1481 (0)

air defense systems ‒ 1217 (0)

aircraft ‒ 422 (0)

helicopters ‒ 341 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 57278 (+461)

cruise missiles ‒ 3691 (+5)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 61135 (+81)

special equipment ‒ 3961 (+4)

Data is being updated.

