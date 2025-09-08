AFU eliminated 910 Russians and destroyed 5 tanks in a day - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, September 7, Russian troops lost 910 occupiers killed and wounded. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 08.09.25 amount to 1,089,060 personnel eliminated.
This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.
Details
The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 08.09.25 are approximately:
- personnel ‒ 1089060 (+910) liquidated
- tanks ‒ 11168 (+5)
- armored combat vehicles ‒ 23258 (+4)
- artillery systems ‒ 32545 (+29)
- MLRS ‒ 1481 (0)
- air defense systems ‒ 1217 (0)
- aircraft ‒ 422 (0)
- helicopters ‒ 341 (0)
- UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 57278 (+461)
- cruise missiles ‒ 3691 (+5)
- ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
- submarines ‒ 1 (0)
- automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 61135 (+81)
- special equipment ‒ 3961 (+4)
Data is being updated.
