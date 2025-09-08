$41.350.00
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
September 7, 04:45 PM • 19227 views
Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
September 7, 06:34 AM • 35058 views
Massive Russian drone and missile attack: over 750 attack means shot down - General Staff
September 7, 05:47 AM • 45334 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
September 6, 07:15 PM • 62911 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 73728 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 107665 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 90566 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 53598 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 57777 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
AFU eliminated 910 Russians and destroyed 5 tanks in a day - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

Over the past day, September 7, Russian troops lost 910 occupiers killed and wounded. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 08.09.25 amount to 1,089,060 personnel eliminated.

AFU eliminated 910 Russians and destroyed 5 tanks in a day - General Staff

Over the past day, September 7, Russian troops lost 910 occupiers killed and wounded. This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 08.09.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1089060 (+910) liquidated
    • tanks ‒ 11168 (+5)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23258 (+4)
        • artillery systems ‒ 32545 (+29)
          • MLRS ‒ 1481 (0)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1217 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 422 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 341 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 57278 (+461)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3691 (+5)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 61135 (+81)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3961 (+4)

                              Data is being updated.

                              GRU fighters stopped Russian attempt to break through to Dnipropetrovsk region borders06.09.25, 10:31 • 3456 views

                              Veronika Marchenko

                              War in Ukraine
                              Armed Forces of Ukraine