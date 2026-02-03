$42.810.04
AFU eliminated 760 occupiers and over 50 artillery systems within a day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released data on the losses of Russian occupation forces as of the morning of February 3. Within a day, the Defense Forces eliminated 760 occupiers and 53 artillery systems.

AFU eliminated 760 occupiers and over 50 artillery systems within a day

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released fresh data on the losses of the Russian occupation forces as of the morning of February 3. Over the past day, the Defense Forces eliminated another 760 occupiers and destroyed a significant amount of enemy equipment, including more than fifty artillery systems. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The enemy suffered the greatest losses per day in the artillery sector – Ukrainian defenders disabled 53 artillery systems. Activity in the destruction of air targets is also observed: 1,171 operational-tactical level drones were eliminated per day. The total number of personnel of the Russian army destroyed since the beginning of the full-scale invasion has already exceeded 1,242,000 people.

Statistics of destroyed equipment as of February 3

According to the official report, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 03.02.26 are approximately:

  • personnel – about 1,242,290 (+760) people;
    • tanks – 11,633 (+6) units;
      • armored combat vehicles – 23,985 (+4) units;
        • artillery systems – 36,855 (+53) units;
          • air defense systems – 1,292 (+1) units;
            • operational-tactical level UAVs – 122,388 (+1,171) units;
              • automotive equipment and fuel tanks – 76,738 (+153) units;
                • special equipment – 4,058 (+1) units.

                  Data on other categories, including aircraft, helicopters, and ships, remained unchanged over the past day. The General Staff emphasizes that due to the intensity of hostilities in several directions of the front, the figures are constantly being updated.

