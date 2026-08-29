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After the SBU strike on "Engels," Russia may have been left with 37 combat-ready Tu-95MS aircraft – Defense Express
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After the SBU strike on "Engels," Russia may have been left with 37 combat-ready Tu-95MS aircraft – Defense Express

Kyiv • UNN

 • 466 views

The SBU strike damaged a Tu-95MS at the Engels air base, and the aircraft may have effectively been destroyed. As few as 37 such bombers may have remained combat-ready.

After the SBU strike on "Engels," Russia may have been left with 37 combat-ready Tu-95MS aircraft – Defense Express

After the strategic Tu-95MS bomber was hit at the Engels airbase in russia, around 37 combat-ready aircraft of this type may remain. Defense Express reports this, citing data from the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense, UNN writes.

Details

According to the publication, the strike on the airbase was carried out by the Alpha Special Operations Center of the Security Service of Ukraine. The attack hit a Tu-95MS, which russia uses as a carrier for Kh-101 cruise missiles.

Just a few days ago, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reported that Russia had 38 Tu-95MS aircraft in combat-ready condition. Taking into account the loss of the aircraft at Engels, Defense Express estimates that their number may have fallen to 37 aircraft in the MS and MSM variants.

What is known about Russia's Tu-95 fleet

Overall, 47 Tu-95MS aircraft are "on paper" part of Russia's strategic aviation fleet. At the same time, according to available data, around ten of them are incapable of carrying out combat missions.

Zelenskyy confirmed strike on the Yaroslavl refinery and Tu-95MS in Engels28.08.26, 12:05 • 3416 views

Later, satellite imagery showed the extent of the damage to the aircraft at Engels. Part of the wing is missing from the Tu-95MS, and Defense Express notes that, given the age of these aircraft and the limited repair capabilities available, the aircraft can effectively be considered destroyed.

The Tu-95MS is one of Russia's main carriers of Kh-101 cruise missiles, which are used for long-range strikes on Ukraine. The loss of another such aircraft correspondingly reduces the number of planes russia can use to launch these missiles.

Stepan Haftko

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